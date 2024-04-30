 Ludhiana: 9 booked for opening fire at two men in broad daylight - Hindustan Times
Ludhiana: 9 booked for opening fire at two men in broad daylight

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Apr 30, 2024 10:52 PM IST

The victim said that he, along with his friend Sukhpreet Singh of Khwajke village, was near the railway crossing when the accused turned up in a Honda City car and three bikes

A day after two men were shot at by a group of assailants near railway crossing in Basti Abdullapur, the Government Railway Police (GRP) police station lodged a first-information report (FIR) against at least nine accused.

The accused have been identified as Johny Shergill, his brother Goldy Shergill and aides Heera and Kali Diesel. Police are yet to identify five accused. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The accused have been identified as Johny Shergill, his brother Goldy Shergill and aides Heera and Kali Diesel. Police are yet to identify five accused.

The FIR has been lodged following the complaint of one of the victims, Gurpreet Singh, 28, of Basti Abdullapur. The victim said that he, along with his friend Sukhpreet Singh of Khwajke village, was near the railway crossing when the accused turned up in a Honda City car and three bikes.

He added that the accused opened fire at him. He suffered two bullet injuries on his arm and abdomen. When his friend Sukhpreet tried to intervene, the accused opened fire at him as well. Sukhpreet suffered a bullet injury on his stomach.

The assailants escaped, leaving them injured. His family members rushed them to hospital.

The victim’s father Nirver Singh said that two groups had a violent scuffle in the area on Sunday night. His son Gurpreet on Monday accompanied one of the groups to the police station to lodge a complaint, for which the rival group nursed a rivalry against his son.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Pakhar Singh, who is investigating the case, said that an FIR under sections 307, 148 and 149 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and Section 25 of the Arms Act has been lodged against the accused. A hunt is on for their arrest.

