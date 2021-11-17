Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: 9 GPS trackers found fitted in state GST wing’s vehicles
chandigarh news

Ludhiana: 9 GPS trackers found fitted in state GST wing’s vehicles

Though department officials are tight-lipped over the issue, a complaint has been submitted with the cyber crime cell of police suspecting that the trackers have been placed by tax evaders in Ludhiana to keep a check on the movement of state GST officials.
A senior official of state GST department, requesting anonymity, said the vehicles were checked on suspicion and nine GPS trackers were found (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on Nov 17, 2021 02:28 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

In a shocking and bizarre incident, nine GPS trackers were found fitted in four cars of the mobile wing of the state Goods and Services Tax (SGST) department recently.

Though department officials are tight-lipped over the issue, a complaint has been submitted with the cyber crime cell of police suspecting that the trackers have been placed by tax evaders to keep a check on the movement of department officials. The department has sought the help of the cyber crime cell to gather information regarding the GPS trackers, in which SIMs are used. As per information, the role of department officials is also under scanner as few of the trackers were installed by drilling in the vehicles, while others were installed underneath the car using magnets. Four trackers were installed in a car and three were installed on the other. The other two had a single tracker installed.

A senior official of state GST department, requesting anonymity, said the vehicles were checked on suspicion and nine trackers were found.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Today Panchang
India Covid Cases
Purvanchal Expressway
Spider-Man: No Way Home
Bitcoin
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP