Ludhiana: 9 months on, anti-smog project hangs fire amid worsening air quality

Nine months after municipal corporation officials tested anti-smog guns in the presence of Cabinet minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu, the cutting-edge guns are nowhere in sight even as smog continues to obstruct commuters’ vision, especially in the morning and evening, due to worsening air quality in the region.

At the time of the trial, which had taken place in February under the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP), officials had said that the anti-smog guns will help lower the pollution levels in the industrial hub, and yet the project has failed to see the light of the day. Meanwhile, the air quality index for Ludhiana had dived into the ‘very-poor’ category due to stubble burning, bursting of fire crackers during the festive season and weather conditions conducive to formation of smog.

Anti-smog guns spray atomised water into the air to settle dust and other suspended particles, thereby reducing air pollution. An official, who requested anonymity, said, “Authorities have planned to purchase four machines for the city under NCAP. The Union government has allotted ₹52 crore to improve the air quality of the city, of which 70 lakh is to be used to purchase the anti-smog guns.”

City has failed to meet air-quality standards for 5 years

Ludhiana ranks among the nine non-attainment cities in Punjab as per NCAP norms, which means it has consistently failed to meet the national ambient air-quality standards (NAAQS) for harmful particulate matter, which is 10 microns or less in diameter, for five years.

A local, Manjit Singh of Chandigarh Road, blamed the lackadaisical approach of the municipal corporation for the rising pollution levels in the city. “An anti-smog project is the need of the hour. The guns will not only be useful during Diwali or stubble burning season, but round the year as Ludhiana has approximately 1-lakh industrial units.”

MC commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal said tenders for the project had been floated. “It, however, took some time to complete the formalities and to take a call on which machine was to be bought. The tender will be opened next week, after which the guns will be purchased.”

