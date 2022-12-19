Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ludhiana: 9-yr-old boy jumps off trains to escape kidnappers, rescued

Published on Dec 19, 2022 01:46 AM IST

A nine-year-old boy, who had been kidnapped from Ludhiana, managed to escape by jumping off a stationary train at Phillaur Railway Station on Saturday

The boy being handed over to his family on Sunday.
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A nine-year-old boy, who had been kidnapped from Ludhiana, managed to escape by jumping off a stationary train at Phillaur Railway Station on Saturday.

The boy, Pardeep, a resident of Islamganj in Ludhiana, was found by a travel ticket examiner (TTE) and an RPF employee at the Phillaur station, who informed the Ludhiana Railway police and Child Helpline. Pardeep was handed over to his parents on Sunday.

Pardeep told police that at least four men kidnapped him while he was purchasing milk from a shop near his house. When he gained consciousness, he found himself inside a sack in the train. He managed to jump off the train when it stopped and suffered injuries to his back and arm.

The child’s mother is a sanitary worker at Christian Medical College and Hospital (CMCH). She said that they started a search for Pardeep when he did not return home, but they had not filed a police complaint.

