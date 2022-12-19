Ludhiana: 9-yr-old boy jumps off trains to escape kidnappers, rescued

A nine-year-old boy, who had been kidnapped from Ludhiana, managed to escape by jumping off a stationary train at Phillaur Railway Station on Saturday.

The boy, Pardeep, a resident of Islamganj in Ludhiana, was found by a travel ticket examiner (TTE) and an RPF employee at the Phillaur station, who informed the Ludhiana Railway police and Child Helpline. Pardeep was handed over to his parents on Sunday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pardeep told police that at least four men kidnapped him while he was purchasing milk from a shop near his house. When he gained consciousness, he found himself inside a sack in the train. He managed to jump off the train when it stopped and suffered injuries to his back and arm.

The child’s mother is a sanitary worker at Christian Medical College and Hospital (CMCH). She said that they started a search for Pardeep when he did not return home, but they had not filed a police complaint.