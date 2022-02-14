Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana | 98 players shortlisted by LDCA for U-16
The Ludhiana District Cricket Association (LDCA) on Monday shortlisted 98 players out of 165 aspirants for U-16 category
The selection trials for the players were conducted at GRD Global Institution, Humbran road, in Ludhiana, by LDCA, last week. (Representative Photo/HT Files)
Published on Feb 14, 2022 11:30 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The Ludhiana District Cricket Association on Monday shortlisted 98 players out of 165 aspirants for U-16 category. The team will be finalised out of the shortlisted players.

The selection trials for the team were conducted at GRD Global Institution, Humbran road, last week. The shortlisted players will be registered and enrolled with the district cricket association centre run by LDCA at the same venue.

