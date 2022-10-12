Ludhiana | Aam Aadmi Clinic near Chand Cinema sees highest patient influx in state

The Aam Aadmi Clinic near Chand Cinema is leading the state in patient footfall, with 6,505 people visiting the facility since the clinics’ inauguration on August 15.

While the Ludhiana clinic saw the highest patient footfall it ranks second among districts with 35,504 people visiting the health centres, which are a flagship initiative of the Aam Aadmi Party. Ludhiana was outstripped by Mohali with 44,026 people availing of the health facilities at the clinics.

While the clinics in Mohali have run 5,449 lab tests, clinics in Ludhiana have run 3,853 tests. Amritsar ranks third with 26,377 patients visiting the clinic, and 3,193 clinical tests ordered so far, as per the latest figures.

Punjab health minister Chetan Singh Jauramajra said, “Over the last two months, 35,504 patients have benefited from free health facilities at Aam Aadmi Party clinics.”

Six of nine Aam Aadmi Clinics in Ludhiana are located in densely populated areas. “The Aam Aadmi Clinic at Dhandari Kalan registered the second highest number of patients (6,329). As many as 5,102 patients were examined at the clinic on Lalheri Marg in Khanna, while 3676 patients received a check up in Raikot,” he added.

At a glance

District Patients Tests

Mohali 44,026 5,449

Ludhiana 35,504 3,853

Amritsar 26,377 3,193