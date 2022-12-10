Ludhiana: AAP leaders catch patwari taking 5k bribe in Mullanpur Dakha

A patwari deputed at Mullanpur Dakha was caught taking a bribe of ₹5,000 in a sting operation carried out by Aam Aadmi Party leaders on Friday.

The accused has been identified as Mohan Singh. He had retired as a kanugo from the revenue department, but was re-employed as a patwari on November 1.

AAP Dakha constituency in-charge KNS Kang said that block president of the party, Varinder Singh, had contacted the patwari for mutation of a sale deed. The accused had demanded ₹10,000 from him and agreed to accept the bribe in two instalments.

Kang said that before bribing Mohan, they had gotten the currency notes photocopied. As Mohan accepted the bribe from Varinder at his office and kept the money in his drawer, AAP leaders and workers conducted a raid and recovered the money from his possession. Serial numbers of the currency notes have been matched with the ones that were photocopied, Kang said.

The party workers recorded the raid on their phones and informed the vigilance bureau.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP, vigilance bureau) Ravinderpal Singh said that a case has been lodged against the accused under Section 7 of Prevention of Corruption Act.

