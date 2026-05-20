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Ludhiana: AAP MLA alleges mischief after spouse’s papers ‘filed’ from women-only ward

Sarvjit Kaur Manuke says husband never filed nomination papers from the ward Jagraon municipal council elections, alleges controversy was engineered to malign family

Published on: May 20, 2026 03:08 am IST
By Tarsem Singh Deogan
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Political controversy erupted during the scrutiny of nominations for the Jagraon municipal council elections after nomination papers filed in the name of Sukhwinder Singh, alias Sukhwinder Bihla, — husband of ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Sarvjit Kaur Manuke — were rejected from Ward No. 1, a seat reserved exclusively for women candidates.

Jagraon AAP MLA Sarvjit Kaur Manuke. (HT Photo)

Soon after the rejection came to light, Jagraon MLA Manuke dismissed the episode as a deliberate act of political mischief, asserting that her husband had neither filed nomination papers nor was he ever considered a candidate from the reserved ward. She maintained that Paramjit Kaur was the party’s officially declared nominee from Ward No. 1 and alleged that the papers had been submitted in her husband’s name to engineer controversy and malign the family politically.

The development triggered sharp political reactions, with the Punjab Congress taking a swipe at the ruling party on social media and sarcastically remarking that reserved wards were not part of a family package.

As the controversy snowballed, questions surfaced over how nomination papers in the name of a male candidate were submitted from a ward earmarked for women contestants.

Nomination papers for the municipal council elections were filed from May 13 to May 16. The scrutiny of nomination papers was conducted on May 18, while May 19 was the

last date for withdrawal of nominations. Polling for the municipal council elections will be held on May 26, while the counting of votes will take place on May 29.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Tarsem Singh Deogan

Tarsem Singh Deogan is a senior reporter at Ludhiana. He has 16 years of experience in journalism. He has covered all beats and now focuses on crime reporting.

sukhwinder singh Sukhwinder Singh nomination papers aam aadmi party
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: AAP MLA alleges mischief after spouse’s papers ‘filed’ from women-only ward
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: AAP MLA alleges mischief after spouse’s papers ‘filed’ from women-only ward
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