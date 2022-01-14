Ludhiana: AAP ticket aspirant booked for addressing gathering despite ban

An Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader, who is a ticket aspirant from Dakha, has been booked for allegedly addressing a gathering, in violation of the election commission’s guidelines. The election commission has banned all political rallies and public gatherings till January 15, in view of the surge in Covid-19 cases.

The accused has been identified as Subhash Kumar, a builder and the circle president of AAP.

The FIR has been registered on the orders of the returning officer-cum sub-divisional magistrate.

A video purportedly showing Chand addressing gatherings and campaigning in favour of AAP had surfaced on social media, following which the returning officer had sought his reply. In the reply, Chand said he was campaigning for the party when locals gathered there on their own.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Hamir Singh, the investigating officer, said an FIR under Sections 51 and 60 of the Disaster Management Act and Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused.