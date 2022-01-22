Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ludhiana | AAP ups the ante, fields KNS Kang from Dakha

Before KNS Kang entry, the odds of Congress candidate Sandeep Sandhu and sitting SAD MLA Manpreet Singh Ayali winning seemed even. However, Kang’s entry has intensified the contest.
KNS Kang, who is former Ludhiana Management Association (LMA) president, and former Smart City Project director, enjoys considerable clout among the intelligentsia and the business community. He will contest Dakha constituency. (Representative Image/HT File)
Published on Jan 22, 2022 01:54 AM IST
ByMohit Khanna, Ludhiana

In the run up to the Punjab assembly polls, the political scenario in the district is an ever-changing tapestry. In an unforeseen development, AAP has upped the ante by fielding KNS Kang, a distinguished businessman, who heads the PCTE Group Of Institutes from Dakha constituency.

However, Kang's entry has intensified the contest.

Kang, who is former Ludhiana Management Association (LMA) president, and former Smart City Project director, enjoys considerable clout among the intelligentsia and the business community. A long-time loyalist of AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, Kang had hosted the Delhi chief minister at his house during the previous assembly elections and had even campaigned for party candidate HS Phoolka. Notably, AAP had won the seat in 2017 assembly elections, with Phoolka securing 58,923 votes. However, it had to bite dust during the byelection, with their candidate Amandeep Singh Mohie securing just 2,804 votes. SAD MLA Manpreet Singh Ayali had secured 66,297 votes in the 2019 by-election, while Sandeep Singh Sandhu had been the runner-up with 51,625 votes.

In 2017 assembly elections, AAP had fielded Phoolka from Dakha constituency and he was elected the MLA with 58,923 votes, defeating his nearest candidate Manpreet Singh Ayali by a margin of 4,169 votes.

All three candidates have a strong base in the constituency. While Ayali has homeground advantage and has been credited with developing parks and facilities in the villages, Sandhu has remained halka in-charge of the constituency and enjoys immense support in Dakha Mandi and the rural belt of the constituency. Meanwhile, Kang has set up his educational institutes in Baddowal, which falls in Dakha constituency.

