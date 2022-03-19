Ludhiana | Abetment to suicide: Railway police carry out raids in Amritsar

Three days after five people, including three Amritsar police officials, were booked for abetment to suicide, the Government Railway Police (GRP) carried out raids in Amritsar on Friday, but failed to make any arrests.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The accused were neither found at their respective accommodations nor at their police stations. We were told that they had gone on leave,” the police said, adding that the accused police officers were planning to submit a plea in court seeking quashing of the FIR , and anticipatory bail.

The Case

Station house officer (SHO) Lovepreet, assistant sub-inspectors (ASIs) Bika Kumar and Amarjit Singh, Harpreet Singh and his wife have been booked for allegedly abetting Jatinder Singh of Shimlapuri, Ludhiana, to end his life.

The complainant, Bhupinder Singh said the accused tortured him and his elder son Jatinder after his younger son Rajwinder Singh eloped with Harpreet’s daughter in October.

The complainant said Bika Kumar pressured him and his elder son to visit the Division B police station in Amritsar where he allegedly took them into custody and thrashed them.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Bhupinder alleged that Bikka Kumar initially demanded ₹20,000 to release them, which they paid him after withdrawing money from an ATM near the police station. However, they would be repeatedly be called to the police station and humiliated in front of the girl’s family. The ASI allegedly took ₹1.5 lakh from the victim and his family.

Harpreet’s daughter also wrote to the police saying she had wilfully eloped with Rajwinder, but to no avail. The cops allegedly threatened to electrocute them, and arrest the women in the family as well. Unable to bear the humiliation, Jatinder jumped in front of the train on March 4, 2022 .

Political intervention

The complainant approached the Punjab DGP, after which the local GRP was directed to register a case against the cops and the girl’s family members.It is learnt that a case was finally registered after the intervention of a local Shiromani Akali Dal leader.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON