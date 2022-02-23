Ludhiana accident: 22-year-old biker crushed under truck

A 22-year-old motorcycle-borne man was crushed under a truck on Oswal road near Sherpur Chowk on Tuesday morning. The truck driver was nabbed by onlookers and handed over to the police.

The victim has been identified as Abhishek Shah, of Mahalaxmi Nagar, who worked as a marketing agent with a private company and was pursuing graduation through distance-learning.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Onkar Singh from Sherpur police post said the truck was going towards the national highway while Abhishek was riding parallel to it. The driver suddenly took a sharp turn, as a result of which the back of the truck hit his the head, and he fell on the road.

Instead of stopping, the trucker sped away, crushed Abhishek under the wheels of the vehicle.

Eyewitnesses said that though the victim was wearing a helmet, he suffered critical head injuries.

Passersby took him to the hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

The ASI added that onlookers pelted stones on the truck, forcing the driver to stop. They subsequently thrashed him and handed him over to the police.

A case under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304-A (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the truck driver, identified as Najar Singh, 45 of Amloh, Fatehgarh Sahib.

The FIR has been registered on the statement of the victim’s father Mithilesh Shah.