Ludhiana | Accusing ASI of assault, couple stages protest outside police post

The couple reached the police post seeking an FIR against a woman, who had borrowed ₹40,000 from them a few months ago, for threatening them.
High drama was witnessed outside the Dharampura police post at Shingar Cinema road after a couple, along with their relatives, staged a protest and blocked the traffic. (Representative Image/HT File)
Published on Apr 17, 2022 02:53 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

High drama was witnessed outside the Dharampura police post at Shingar Cinema road after a couple, along with their relatives, staged a protest and blocked the traffic on Saturday evening. The woman accused police personnel for slapping her and tearing her husband’s clothes.

The couple reached the police post seeking an FIR against a woman, who had borrowed 40,000 from them a few months ago, for threatening them.

They, however, alleged that instead of registering their complaint, police personnel abused them. The couple further alleged that an assistant sub-inspector slapped the woman and tore her husband’s clothes when he objected.

ASI Chand Ahir, in-charge of the Dharampura police post, meanwhile, said the couple came to lodge a complaint for monetary dispute, but since it is a civil matter, he had asked them to file a court case. He added that the woman’s husband humslef tore his clothes in a bid to pressurise police into lodging the case. The ASI also refuted the allegation of slapping the woman.

Senior officials later arrived at the spot and pacified the protestors.

