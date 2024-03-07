Ludhiana: Act tough on industrial units polluting Buddha Nullah, Seechewal tells PPCB

Rajya Sabha member Sant Balbir Singh Seechewal conducted a meeting on Wednesday with senior officials from district administration, municipal corporation (MC) and Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) regarding Buddha Nullah at Circuit House. Buddha Nalluh bridge area in Ludhiana. (HT File Photo)

Seechewal issued directions to PPCB officials to take strict action against dyeing industry dumping untreated waste in MC sewer lines. Officials were directed to snap sewer or power connections of violators or impose Environment Compensation (EC) on industrial units which are polluting the rivulet. They were also ordered to conduct sampling of waste being dumped in vacant plots after the complaint from industrial representatives.

Seechewal and other officials also visited Jaiswal Complex and adjoining areas on Tajpur Road for inspection. During the meeting, discussions were held on issues concerning the water body, including dumping of untreated waste, solid waste management, functioning of sewage treatment plants (STPs) and common effluent treatment plants (CETPs) among others.

MC officials informed Seechewal that two effluent treatment plants (ETP) being established to treat dairy waste in Haibowal and Tajpur Road dairy complexes, will also be made operational by March 31.

The industry should act responsibly and stop dumping untreated waste as it adds to the pollution levels in Sutlej river. We should all make combined efforts to clean the water bodies across the state, said Seechewal.

MC additional commissioner Paramdeep Singh, additional deputy commissioner (Rural Development) Anmol Singh Dhaliwal, PPCB chief engineer Pardeep Gupta, social activist Hardev Singh Daudar among other officials of MC, PPCB and drainage department were also present during the meeting.

After the meeting, Seechewal along with other officials also took up plantation drive alongside Buddha Nullah on Tajpur road. Seechewal had started the plantation drive alongside rivulet from Gurdwara Gau Ghat on February 2. He appealed to non-government organisations (NGOs) and residents to step forward and join the drive.