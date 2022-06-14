Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ludhiana add’l MC commissioner among 15 test Covid +ve in dist

15 test positive in Ludhiana district, the highest in 115 days; Ludhiana currently has 62 active cases, of which 3 are being treated at hospitals
Published on Jun 14, 2022 12:57 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

As many as 15 people, including additional commissioner of municipal corporation, Rishipal, tested Covid positive in Ludhiana on Monday. No new casualty was reported.

The health department started contact tracing after he tested positive. Rishipal said in a social media post that those who came in his contact with him recently must get themselves tested and follow Covid protocols.

It was after 115 days that the district witnessed 15 cases in a single day. It was last on February 18 that 18 Covid infections were reported from Ludhiana.

Civil surgeon Dr SP Singh reiterated that anyone who hasn’t being vaccinated or their second dose is pending must get it done on priority to avoid the fourth wave of the virus.

He added, “The number of Covid patients has been increasing in the country and a similar trend is witnessed in the district as well.”

He appealed to the public to wear masks in public places, buses, schools, cinema halls, etc to curtail the spread of virus.

Ludhiana currently has 62 active cases, of which 59 are in home isolation. Two patients are undergoing treatment at a private hospital, while one patient is under treatment at a government health facility.

Ludhiana has so far recorded 1,10,019 Covid infections; out of which 1,07,675 patients have recovered and 2,282 have succumbed to the virus.

