Ludhiana adds 32 Covid cases, 2 deaths

As many as 32 persons tested positive for Covid-19, while two persons succumbed to the disease on Saturday
Of 384 active Covid cases in Ludhiana 46 are undergoing treatment at private hospitals and two at the government hospital.. (Representative Photo/HT Files)
Published on Feb 13, 2022 12:13 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The two district-based deceased include a 36-year-old man of 33 Foota road, who was undergoing treatment at civil hospital and a 52-year-old man of Tajpur, who was admitted at PGI Chandigarh.

With this, the total death count of district residents has reached 2,260.

At present, there are 384 active cases in the district, of which 336 are home isolated. Around 46 are undergoing treatment at private hospitals and two at the government hospital.

There are five patients, including three from the city and two from other districts, on ventilator support.

