Ludhiana admin eases LPG access for migrant workers

The district administration has rolled out relief measures for migrant workers, allowing access to 2kg and 5kg free trade LPG cylinders on valid ID proof and set up a control room to manage LPG supply disruptions across Ludhiana. Deputy commissioner Himanshu Jain said the mechanism is being used to coordinate with gas agencies and oil marketing companies to streamline supply. (HT Photo)

The initiative is aimed at ensuring uninterrupted cooking fuel supply for vulnerable labour groups while addressing wider distribution constraints impacting households, commercial establishments and industrial units.

The control room has been established at the GLADA office committee room and will remain operational from 9 am to 5.30 pm. A dedicated helpline — 9915155072 — has also been activated for grievance redressal and assistance.

Deputy commissioner Himanshu Jain said the mechanism is being used to coordinate with gas agencies and oil marketing companies to streamline supply and resolve complaints from affected consumers.

He said food supply inspectors have been deployed for field monitoring, while routine inspections of gas agencies are being conducted to ensure compliance and prevent disruption in domestic supply.

The administration has also put in place a structured system for regulated LPG allocation to industrial and commercial units, with partial restoration being implemented based on availability.

Officials said strict action under the Essential Commodities Act will be initiated against any violations, adding that a district-level committee under GLADA supervision is monitoring implementation to ensure equitable distribution across all categories.