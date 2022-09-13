Ludhiana administration clears illegal encroachments on roads in Jagraon

In a joint drive by the municipal corporation, civil and police administration, illegal encroachments were removed under the Jagraon bridge on Tuesday to ease the traffic movement.

Illegal vends and autorickshaws were removed by the administration from public roads.

Leading the drive, sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Vikas Hira said, “ We have initiated this drive to decongest roads and have warned vend operators and autorickshaw drivers against the same”

He said that in the coming days, inner areas of the city and markets would be the focus, which would help in effective traffic management for commuters.

He said traffic signages would be installed; zebra lines and parking lines would also be marked to facilitate commuters and areas would be strictly monitored to curb illegal encroachments.