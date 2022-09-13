Ludhiana administration clears illegal encroachments on roads in Jagraon
In a joint drive by the municipal corporation, civil and police administration, illegal encroachments were removed under the Jagraon bridge on Tuesday to ease the traffic movement.
Illegal vends and autorickshaws were removed by the administration from public roads.
Leading the drive, sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Vikas Hira said, “ We have initiated this drive to decongest roads and have warned vend operators and autorickshaw drivers against the same”
He said that in the coming days, inner areas of the city and markets would be the focus, which would help in effective traffic management for commuters.
He said traffic signages would be installed; zebra lines and parking lines would also be marked to facilitate commuters and areas would be strictly monitored to curb illegal encroachments.
Police evacuate Leela Hotel following hoax bomb threat
At least 700 people were evacuated from Gurugram's Leela Hotel during a two-hour-long search operation on Tuesday, following a call which reported a bomb threat at 11.45am. The call was later found to be a hoax made by a 25-year-old autistic man. The caller was tracked down soon after but police decided not to pursue any legal action against him.
Six dupe Pune bank, obtain ₹22.78 lakh gold loan
The Pune police have booked six persons, including a gold valuer, for duping a bank of ₹22.78 lakh by submitting fake gold as collateral for five gold loans. The loans were sanctioned between November 2020 and November 2021 with confirmation from the valuer, according to the police. “We have not arrested anyone in the case registered on Monday and are investigating the complaint,” said sub-inspector N Savale of Kothrud police station.
Ghaziabad doctor gets threat call from US, cops file case
A 57-year-old ayurvedic doctor in Ghaziabad has allegedly received threat calls from a mobile phone number which is stated to have originated from the United States and the unidentified caller warned him not to support Hindu outfits or else he will be beheaded. Police said that they have registered an FIR against the unidentified caller at Sihani Gate police station. The doctor, identified as Arvind Vats, operates a charitable hospital at Lohiya Nagar in Ghaziabad.
MCG issues public advisory cautioning residents that unsafe cleaning of septic tanks, sewer lines can lead to imprisonment
The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram on Tuesday warned concerned that “unsafe cleaning of septic tanks and sewer lines will lead to imprisonment of at least two years or ₹2 lakh fine, or both”, reads an official public advisory issued by the civic body. MCG officials privy to the matter said that the advisory was issued after two of its workers died of asphyxiation in a sewage well in Rohtak on Saturday.
Seven, including revenue employees, booked for selling HUDA land
Police have booked two revenue department officials and a property dealer, along with four of his associates for allegedly selling a 1089 sq ft Haryana Urban Development Authority plot in Carterpuri by getting it registered with forged documents, officials said on Tuesday. The property dealer then registered the plot in Dimpi Kumari name for ₹77 lakh on August 25, 2021.
