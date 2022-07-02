Ludhiana admn honours 5 doctors for service during pandemic

National Doctors’ Day was celebrated by the Ludhiana health department at the civil surgeon’s office on Friday where five doctors serving at government hospital in the district were felicitated for rendering exemplary services during the pandemic.

Those who were honoured are Dr Amanpreet Kaur, general medicine; Dr Akhil Sarin, orthopaedics; Dr Ripudaman Singh, ophthalmology; Dr Ruchi Aggarwal, gynaecology and Dr Tarikjit Singh, paediatrics.

Civil surgeon Dr SP praised the doctors for the selfless service in the battle against the disease.

IMA opposes arrest of doctors in Gurdaspur

Meanwhile, the Ludhiana unit of Indian Medical Association (IMA) boycotted the celebrations and condemned the arrest of three doctors in Gurdaspur. The IMA also warned of a strike on Monday if the issue is not resolved by Sunday.

Dr Bimal Kanish, president of IMA Ludhiana, said in a statement that the medical profession is going through its gloomiest period and IMA strongly condemns the Gurdaspur incident where three doctors were arrested recently, allegedly without following due procedure as laid down by the Supreme Court.

Dr Manoj Sobti, former state president of IMA, expressed deep concern and also said that police did not follow SC guidelines.