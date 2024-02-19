 Ludhiana admn to form groups to sensitise voters of 862 polling booths - Hindustan Times
Ludhiana admn to form groups to sensitise voters of 862 polling booths

Ludhiana admn to form groups to sensitise voters of 862 polling booths

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Feb 20, 2024 05:28 AM IST

ADC Amit Sareen said the district administration had adopted a multi-pronged strategy to spread awareness among voters for their right to franchise so that voting percentage crosses 70-percent mark in Ludhiana during ensuing elections.

To sensitise voters of 862 polling booths, which witnessed below 60 percent voter turnout in 2019-Lok Sabha polls, the administration has decided to form booth awareness groups to visit door-to-door in the areas falling under these booths and motivate the people about their right to vote in the upcoming general elections.

ADC said in the 2019-Lok Sabha polls, the district had recorded a voter turnout of 62.78 percent of which 843 polling booths were below 60 and 19 booths witnessed below 40 percent.
ADC said in the 2019-Lok Sabha polls, the district had recorded a voter turnout of 62.78 percent of which 843 polling booths were below 60 and 19 booths witnessed below 40 percent. (HT File)

Presiding over a meeting with the officials after a call with CEO Punjab, additional deputy commissioner (ADC) Amit Sareen said the district administration had adopted a multi-pronged strategy to spread awareness among voters for their right to franchise so that voting percentage crosses 70-percent mark in Ludhiana during ensuing elections.

He said in the 2019-Lok Sabha polls, the district had recorded a voter turnout of 62.78 percent of which 843 polling booths were below 60 and 19 booths witnessed below 40 percent. He said booth awareness groups comprising supervisors, BLOs and SVEEP officers would carry out a mass sensitisation drive to encourage people to vote so that all previous records could be broken in the upcoming elections. He said 183 different events were organised in the district under the SVEEP programme.

Sareen said voters were the backbone of every democratic system and every effort was being made to enhance their participation in the elections. He said messages and slogans from famous artists were also being prepared by the administration to further disseminate them among the people especially youth through social media platforms.

