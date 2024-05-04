Ludhiana admn to set up 140 model poll booths; drive home message of inclusivity

The district election officials plan to set up 140 model election booths, including a few based on themes such as sustainability and gender equality, for the ongoing Lok Sabha polls, officials said on Saturday. Each of 14 assembly segments under Ludhiana Lok Sabha seat to have 10 models booths each. (HT File)

The 14 assembly constituencies that make up the Ludhiana Lok Sabha segment will get 10 each of the model booths.

Divulging details, deputy commissioner Sakshi Sawhney, who also serves as the district election officer, said these booths will have slightly vetter facilities, such as air conditioners, waiting areas and festive decorations.

Additional district election officer Major (retd) Amit Sareen said there would be a pink booth in every constituency, where all the officials will be women to push forth the message of gender equality.

He added there would be one green booth, themed on the environment, to spread the message of sustainability among the electors come to cast votes.

A booth with all necessary facilities for persons with disabilities (PwD voters) people is also in the works, officials said.

Sawhney said that assistant returning officers were working out the plans of where these booths would be set up.

All 13 constituencies in Punjab go to poll in the seventh and last phase of Lok Sabha elections on June 1. The results will be declared on June 4.

In the Ludhiana parliamentary segment, 2,921 booths will be set up for a total of 26,57,462 voters. Among them, 55,176 of these are first-time electors.

DC Sawhney emphasised that given the heatwave like conditions, arrangements for proper shade for those waiting in line to cast their votes will be ensured. She added that cold beverages would be made available across all booths.