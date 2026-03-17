Ludhiana: Advisory on mid-day meals: Schools asked to keep backup cooking options amid LPG crisis

The Punjab State Mid Day Meal Society has directed district education officers to ensure that the preparation of mid-day meals for government school students is not disrupted due to any shortage of cooking gas cylinders, asking schools to keep alternative cooking arrangements ready if required. Workers prepare mid-day meal for students in Ludhiana. (HT Photo)

In a communication issued on Monday under the PM Poshan Scheme, the society instructed officials to make contingency arrangements in case LPG cylinders are unavailable.

The directive follows reports that several schools had informed authorities through telephone calls about difficulties in procuring gas cylinders for their kitchens.

The advisory noted that mid-day meals in most government schools are prepared using LPG cylinders. However, with supply issues being reported in some areas, schools could face challenges in cooking meals for students. To prevent any interruption in the programme, district education officers have been asked to ensure that alternative cooking methods are available so that meals continue to be served regularly.

Officials in Ludhiana, however, said that no such problems have been reported in the district so far.

Amandeep Singh, deputy district education officer (secondary), said the administration has not issued any additional instructions as schools have not raised any complaints regarding gas shortages.

“No school in the district has reported a shortage of gas cylinders so far. However, many schools have wood available which can be used for cooking if required,” he said.

Ramanjeet Singh Sandhu, block primary education officer of Mangat-I, said some rural schools already rely partly on traditional cooking methods. “In a few rural schools, a part of the meal is prepared using wood. If any school faces a shortage of cylinders, they can temporarily increase the use of wood for cooking,” he added.