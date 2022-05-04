Ludhiana | Advocate poses as OSD to CM, threatens revenue officers, held

Hours after registering a case against an unidentified man, who personated officer on special duty to the chief minister and threatened revenue officials asking them to carry out dubious property registrations, the police arrested an advocate on Monday evening.

The accused, Karamjit Singh of Punjabi Bagh Colony, Dugri, was arrested near Amar Shaheed Sukhdev Thapar Interstate Bus Terminal.

An FIR was registered under Sections 170 (personating a public servant), 419 (cheating by personation) and 511 (attempt to comment offences) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on the complaint of sub-registrar (west) Vinay Bansal, and naib tehsildar (central) Gurpreet Kaur. Bansal said that he started receiving the calls in April

Assistant sub-inspector Gurcharanjit Singh, who is investigating the case, said, “The accused introduced himself as ‘Deol’, OSD (officer on special duty) to Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, and said the CM was displeased as the officers were not registering his acquaintances’ properties.”

“The accused said he was sending some people close to the CM to the sub-registrar’s office, and the officials should register the said properties in their names without asking for documents,” the ASI said, adding that the cops were trying to determine whether officers in other departments had also been pressured or threatened in a similar manner.

The police found that the mobile number used by the accused to make the hoax calls had been procured through fake identity proofs.