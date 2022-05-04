Ludhiana | Advocate poses as OSD to CM, threatens revenue officers, held
Hours after registering a case against an unidentified man, who personated officer on special duty to the chief minister and threatened revenue officials asking them to carry out dubious property registrations, the police arrested an advocate on Monday evening.
The accused, Karamjit Singh of Punjabi Bagh Colony, Dugri, was arrested near Amar Shaheed Sukhdev Thapar Interstate Bus Terminal.
An FIR was registered under Sections 170 (personating a public servant), 419 (cheating by personation) and 511 (attempt to comment offences) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on the complaint of sub-registrar (west) Vinay Bansal, and naib tehsildar (central) Gurpreet Kaur. Bansal said that he started receiving the calls in April
Assistant sub-inspector Gurcharanjit Singh, who is investigating the case, said, “The accused introduced himself as ‘Deol’, OSD (officer on special duty) to Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, and said the CM was displeased as the officers were not registering his acquaintances’ properties.”
“The accused said he was sending some people close to the CM to the sub-registrar’s office, and the officials should register the said properties in their names without asking for documents,” the ASI said, adding that the cops were trying to determine whether officers in other departments had also been pressured or threatened in a similar manner.
The police found that the mobile number used by the accused to make the hoax calls had been procured through fake identity proofs.
-
Ludhiana | Burglars decamp with 210 tyres, 146 alloy wheels
Burglars struck at a tyre shop in Dhandari Kalan on the National Highway on Monday night, and decamped with 210 tyres and 146 alloy wheels. The complainant, Chetan Sharma, the owner of the shop suspects that the burglars may have used a mini truck to steal the tyres. Assistant sub-inspector Deep Chand, who is investigating the case, said a case had been registered under Sections 457 ( house-trespass) and 380 (theft in dwelling house) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sahnewal police station.
-
Karnataka ministers, legislators get no audience with Amit Shah
The much-awaited visit of union home minister Amit Shah to Karnataka on Tuesday turned out to be a damp squib as the senior BJP leader did not hold any discussions with state ministers or any legislators from the ruling party, at least two persons aware of the development said.
-
Man planned Bengaluru acid attack in advance, say police
Police probing an acid attack in the city have said evidence suggests that the attack was not extempore but well-planned. Police, who have been at the receiving end of criticism for not catching the culprit, said it appears that the attacker had planned his escape well in advance. Police have questioned Nagesh's family and 20 others associated with him. Since fleeing after the attack, he has not contacted anyone either, said police.
-
War of words erupt over PSI recruitment case, another college comes under scanner
The Criminal Investigation Department that is probing alleged irregularities in recruitment of police sub-inspectors (PSIs) has found malpractices in one more centre in Kalaburagi district. Malpractice was first reported at Gyan Jyoti English Medium School in Kalaburagi, which is run by BJP leader Divya Hagaragi. During the investigation, the CID found that the accused committed similar malpractices at MS Irani College as well. Police have taken three people into custody in connection to the case.
-
Shah inaugurates NATGRID campus in Bengaluru
Union home minister Amit Shah on Tuesday inaugurated National Intelligence Grid (NATGRID) campus in Bengaluru that will help in stopping modern day crimes and have the upper hand against any threats. India, like many other countries worldwide, has seen a rise in modern-day crimes operated from remote locations, making it harder for law enforcement agencies to trace the source or diffuse the threat.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics