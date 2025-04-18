Ludhiana: AERO holds review meeting ahead of bypoll

The Assistant Electoral Registration Officer (AERO) for Ludhiana West, Navraj Batish, who also serves as the general manager of Punjab Roadways, convened a meeting on Thursday with representatives of all political parties who are going to contest the upcoming byelection. Copies of Forms 9, 10, 11, 11A, and 11B were distributed to all attendees for reference. (HT Photo for representation)

The AERO briefed them on the directives issued by the Election Commission of India (ECI). The meeting focused on the draft publication of the electoral roll for the Ludhiana West constituency, which was completed on April 9, 2025. The AERO shared details of claims and objections received post-publication and urged representatives to review these lists on the CEO Punjab website. Copies of Forms 9, 10, 11, 11A, and 11B were distributed to all attendees for reference.

The AERO expressed gratitude to the representatives for their participation and cooperation in ensuring a transparent electoral process.