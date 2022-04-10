Ludhiana | Affordable power, infrastructure taken up at industrialists-AAP MLAs meeting

Conducting a meeting with the newly-elected Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs in the district, city industrialists on Saturday evening sought resolution of longstanding demands including regular power supply at ₹5 per unit, road infrastructure, security of industrialists and labourers among others.

The meeting, which saw participation of newly elected AAP MLAs from the district and Sunam MLA Aman Arora, was organised by the Chamber of Industrial and Commercial Undertakings (CICU) at its office in Focal point area. Apart from Arora, MLAs including Madan Lal Bagga (Ludhiana North), Kulwant Sidhu (Atam Nagar), Sarvjit Kaur Manuke (Jagraon), Rajinder Pal kaur Chhina (Ludhiana South) among others participated in the meeting.

Industrialists said tall claims have been made by the successive governments in the past regarding Invest Punjab and cheap power, but nothing concrete has materialised on the ground.

They also raised issues including the eased process for building plan approvals for units being set up under Invest Punjab, upgradation of facilities at local ESI hospitals, skill development and employment to youth, VAT and GST refunds.

Members of different industrial associations including CICU, United Cycle and Parts Manufacturers Association (UCPMA), Janta Nagar Small Scale Manufacturers Association, Dyers Association participated in the meeting.

The issue of the January 2023 deadline fixed for shifting of industry from mix-land use areas was also discussed. Pointing out that there are around 5,000 industrial units in these areas, the industry demanded that the government announce a package or land at subsidised rates for shifting of units, while also asking for industrialists who want to continue operations in these areas to not be forced to move out.

CICU president Upkar Ahuja and general secretary Pankaj Ahuja said the legislators listened to their grievances in detail and they expected the government to provide a solution for the problems.

‘AAP will revive the sector’

Blaming the previous governments for having pushed the industrial sector into a vicious cycle and adopting a step-motherly approach, AAP MLA Arora said his party was committed to revive the state and it can only be done through industry.

“A hassle-free atmosphere will be provided for the sector’s growth as it will not only increase the profits of industry, but will also increase the revenue of the state. They will continue to hold meetings with the industry to get their suggestions and make improvements in the system. A meeting will also be organised between the industry and chief minister Bhagwant Mann in the coming time,” Arora said.