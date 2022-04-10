Ludhiana | Affordable power, infrastructure taken up at industrialists-AAP MLAs meeting
Conducting a meeting with the newly-elected Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs in the district, city industrialists on Saturday evening sought resolution of longstanding demands including regular power supply at ₹5 per unit, road infrastructure, security of industrialists and labourers among others.
The meeting, which saw participation of newly elected AAP MLAs from the district and Sunam MLA Aman Arora, was organised by the Chamber of Industrial and Commercial Undertakings (CICU) at its office in Focal point area. Apart from Arora, MLAs including Madan Lal Bagga (Ludhiana North), Kulwant Sidhu (Atam Nagar), Sarvjit Kaur Manuke (Jagraon), Rajinder Pal kaur Chhina (Ludhiana South) among others participated in the meeting.
Industrialists said tall claims have been made by the successive governments in the past regarding Invest Punjab and cheap power, but nothing concrete has materialised on the ground.
They also raised issues including the eased process for building plan approvals for units being set up under Invest Punjab, upgradation of facilities at local ESI hospitals, skill development and employment to youth, VAT and GST refunds.
Members of different industrial associations including CICU, United Cycle and Parts Manufacturers Association (UCPMA), Janta Nagar Small Scale Manufacturers Association, Dyers Association participated in the meeting.
The issue of the January 2023 deadline fixed for shifting of industry from mix-land use areas was also discussed. Pointing out that there are around 5,000 industrial units in these areas, the industry demanded that the government announce a package or land at subsidised rates for shifting of units, while also asking for industrialists who want to continue operations in these areas to not be forced to move out.
CICU president Upkar Ahuja and general secretary Pankaj Ahuja said the legislators listened to their grievances in detail and they expected the government to provide a solution for the problems.
‘AAP will revive the sector’
Blaming the previous governments for having pushed the industrial sector into a vicious cycle and adopting a step-motherly approach, AAP MLA Arora said his party was committed to revive the state and it can only be done through industry.
“A hassle-free atmosphere will be provided for the sector’s growth as it will not only increase the profits of industry, but will also increase the revenue of the state. They will continue to hold meetings with the industry to get their suggestions and make improvements in the system. A meeting will also be organised between the industry and chief minister Bhagwant Mann in the coming time,” Arora said.
-
Crackdown on corrupt cops: Two homeguards caught extorting money from truckers, arrested
In a crackdown on corrupt police personnel, joint commissioner of police, law and order, Piyush Mordia, raided Kanpur road in Sarojini Nagar and Ayodhya road on Polytechnic Crossing, on Saturday. In the first incident, two homeguards were arrested while extorting money from truck drivers on Kanpur Road near Sarojini Nagar chungi. In the incident, an FIR was lodged against the two homeguards and a constable, who fled the spot when the police team raided.
-
Chandigarh parents’ association raises issue of fee hike at pvt schools with education secretary
A delegation of Chandigarh Parents' Association met new education secretary Purva Garg on Friday and apprised her of issues concerning them including fee hike by private schools and non-uploading of balance sheets by them. President of the association, Nitin Goyal, added that they also spoke to Garg about the organised nexus of private schools with private publishers, booksellers and uniform vendors.
-
Bus services in Prayagraj region set to get a boost
Bus services provided by the Prayagraj region of the Uttar Pradesh State Regional Transport Corporation are set to get a boost. Officials of UPSRTC, Prayagraj, have sent a proposal to the state government requesting for an additional fleet of 50-odd new buses, officials said. Regional manager UPSRTC, TK Bisen also said that the state government had sought a proposal from all the regional offices of UPSRTC following which the Prayagraj office had sought 50 new buses.
-
Miffed at inaction over garbage dumping, Ludhiana NGOs invite MLA to visit open dump
At a time when Aam Aadmi Party MLAs can be seen inaugurating different development works, different non-governmental organisations (NGO) took a jibe at the legislators over the continued dumping of garbage in the open, inviting Ludhiana (North) MLA Madan Lal Bagga to a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Sunday for removal of the secondary garbage dump in Shivpuri area near Kamla Lohtia SD college.
-
Akhilesh Yadav alleges irregularities in Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council polls
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday alleged irregularities in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council polls. Voting for 27 MLC seats (local authority constituencies) was held in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday. Akhilesh Yadav alleged that block development council members, pradhans and zila panchayat members were stopped from voting at different places. Akhilesh Yadav alleged irregularities in Sultanpur, Amethi, Deoria-Kushinagar, Kaushambi, Amroha, Etawah-Farrukhabad, Sant Kabirnagar and Siddharthnagar.
