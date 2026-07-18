Ludhiana: After bitter sparring, former MLA Bains, Karwal strike truce

Just when Congress workers in Ludhiana were bracing for another round of public mudslinging between two-time former MLA Simarjit Singh Bains and party leader Kamaljit Singh Karwal, the two surprised everyone by appearing together at Gurudwara Manji Sahib in Alamgir village and announcing an end to their personal feud.

The friendship between Bains and Karwal had come under strain in recent weeks after both leaders exchanged sharp remarks, particularly on social media. (HT FILE)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The development came on the very day Karwal was scheduled to hold a press conference to expose what he had earlier described as the “bitter truth” about Bains.

Instead of confronting each other before the media, the two leaders chose to reconcile and jointly visit the gurdwara.

The friendship between Bains and Karwal had come under strain in recent weeks after both leaders exchanged sharp remarks, particularly on social media.

During the 2022 assembly elections, both leaders along with their aides involved in violent clashes.

Despite joining Congress under different factions, continued to share bitter relations. The row escalated after Bains allegedly made personal comments against Karwal, prompting the latter to issue an ultimatum, saying he would reveal details about Bains if the remarks were not withdrawn within a week.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Speaking after the visit, Bains said the two had been friends long before entering politics and had allowed misunderstandings to damage their relationship. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Speaking after the visit, Bains said the two had been friends long before entering politics and had allowed misunderstandings to damage their relationship. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

“We have decided that no matter what political differences exist, we will not make personal attacks against each other,” he said.

While the personal dispute may have ended, political differences remain. The former legislator continues to be identified with Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring’s camp, while Karwal is considered close to former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi.

The rivalry had intensified after Bains merged his Lok Insaaf Party with the Congress ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and campaigned for Raja Warring.

Karwal, meanwhile, joined the Congress party from the AAP government fold during the Ludhiana West bypoll period with the backing of Channi and senior Congress leader Bharat Bhushan Ashu.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Both leaders said the friendship had been restored.