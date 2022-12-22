Ludhiana: After complaints of traffic snarls in residential areas, buses allowed to ply through Bharat Nagar Chowk route again

Three days after traffic police started diverting buses towards Southern Bypass from Ferozepur Road, authorities have allowed them to start plying through Bharat Nagar Chowk route again. The buses were diverted to maintain smooth flow of traffic amid ongoing construction of the elevated road on Ferozepur Road by the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI).

The decision came a day after several complaints of traffic jams in residential areas like Model town Extension, Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar, Sarabha Nagar, Pakhowal road after several buses going to and from Ludhiana to Moga, Faridkot, Mukatsar, Mullanpur and Bathinda.

Pavneet Singh, a resident of Model town, said “As the crossing through the Bhai Bala intersection will be closed by the authorities soon, the authorities should start preparations immediately.”

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP) traffic-1 Charanjiv Lamba, said, “We had initially decided to divert buses towards Gill Road, but as a road construction project is underway there, we decided on diverting them towards Southern Bypass. But, as a number of buses were entering residential areas, they have been allowed to start using the Bharat Nagar Chowk route again. We have asked authorities to complete the work on Gill Road at the earliest,” he added.