Ludhiana: Post curtailment, right wing leader’s security strengthened after protest

Accusing the police of reducing his security cover, Shiv Sena Punjab leader Sandeep Thapar, alias Gora, on Thursday visited the district police headquarters to lodge his protest, following which three gunmen were restored to his security detail. The police claimed there was no deliberate attempt to reduce Thapar’s security.

Thapar alleged that the larger conspiracy behind the attack remains unaddressed. (HT File)

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Thapar, who survived a sword attack outside the civil hospital nearly two years ago, claimed that he was still receiving threats. He said that he was initially provided with four armed gunmen after the attack on August 5, 2024 when assailants in the nihang attire targeted him with swords, leaving him severely injured.

“About a month ago, one gunman was taken away on the pretext of training. On Wednesday, another was withdrawn. This is happening despite the fact that one of my attackers is still absconding and I continue to receive threats,” Thapar said.

He further claimed that he has been receiving threatening calls from unidentified foreign numbers, allegedly linked to handlers operating from abroad. “If my security is being reduced despite threats, I will rather not keep it at all,” he said. Following his protest, the police restored three gunmen and assured him that the fourth would also be reinstated.

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{{^usCountry}} “Those aligned with the ruling establishment are being given security for show, while people like us—who are on the radar of radical elements—are being left exposed,” he alleged. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Those aligned with the ruling establishment are being given security for show, while people like us—who are on the radar of radical elements—are being left exposed,” he alleged. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Additional commissioner of police (city) Rupinder Singh said one gunman was withdrawn for training purposes while another was temporarily reassigned. He maintained that there had been no deliberate reduction in Thapar’s security. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Additional commissioner of police (city) Rupinder Singh said one gunman was withdrawn for training purposes while another was temporarily reassigned. He maintained that there had been no deliberate reduction in Thapar’s security. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In the 2024 attack case, police had arrested three persons while one is still absconding. One of those arrested has secured bail and another has applied for bail. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the 2024 attack case, police had arrested three persons while one is still absconding. One of those arrested has secured bail and another has applied for bail. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Thapar alleged that the larger conspiracy behind the attack remains unaddressed. “The people who orchestrated the attack are still abroad and continue to threaten me,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Thapar alleged that the larger conspiracy behind the attack remains unaddressed. “The people who orchestrated the attack are still abroad and continue to threaten me,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Tarsem Singh Deogan ...Read More Tarsem Singh Deogan is a senior reporter at Ludhiana. He has 16 years of experience in journalism. He has covered all beats and now focuses on crime reporting. Read Less

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