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Ludhiana: After month-long protest, power staff suspend agitation till May 20

The unions further opposed a proposal to recruit around 100 employees through PESCO to address manpower shortage in Ludhiana grids, terming it anti-employee

Published on: May 05, 2026 05:38 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
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Power employees’ and pensioners’ organisations on Sunday suspended their ongoing “work-to-rule” protest till May 20 after Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) management assured them, during an April 30 meeting in Chandigarh, that pending demands would be addressed by May 15.

Unions say management has agreed to address pending demands by May 15. (HT File)

The decision followed a more than three-hour meeting held under the chairmanship of PSPCL CMD Dr Basant Garg at the utility’s guest house in Chandigarh. Representatives of the PSEB Employees Joint Forum, Bijli Mulazam Ekta Manch Punjab, Association of Junior Engineers, Grid Sub-Station Employees Union and pensioner bodies attended the talks. Union leaders said management had agreed to resolve major employee and pensioner issues and review progress by May 15. The protest had been continuing for nearly a month and was intensified after an April 16 meeting with the power minister allegedly ended in a confrontation, following which employee organisations expanded their agitation programme. Leaders clarified that the “work-to-rule” protest did not involve strikes or dharnas, but comprised gate rallies and employees restricting work strictly to prescribed duty norms.

 
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: After month-long protest, power staff suspend agitation till May 20
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: After month-long protest, power staff suspend agitation till May 20
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