Ludhiana | After three months of police inaction, rape victim moves court

After three months of police inaction, a sexual assault victim has moved the Punjab and Haryana high court seeking arrest of the “politically influential” accused.

The accused, Harman Singh of Jand village, Raikot, is the nephew of a village panch. “The accused is roaming around the village, and issuing threats with impunity. He assaulted my husband on March 1, and threatened him with dire consequences if we did not withdraw our complaint. We reported the matter to the police, but they did not take any action.”

The 20-year-old victim alleged that she had to move from pillar to post to get an FIR registered in the matter. “An FIR was registered on January 15, but only after I wrote to director general of police (DGP) VK Bhawra.”

Promised to take victim to Canada

The complainant – who married her husband, a security guard, two years ago – said she was raped on the pretext of marriage. “The accused promised to help me settle in Canada, if I married him. He established physical relations with me on pretext of marriage, but later reneged.”

“On November 21, the accused barged into my house when my husband was at work and raped me. The next day, I went to my parents’ house as I was disturbed, but my husband brought me back on December 25. When I told him what had happened, her took me to the police station to lodge a complaint,” the woman said.

Next hearing on July 19

The victim’s counsel Barjesh Kumar Sharman said, “The high court has sought a status report from the home department, senior superintendent of police (SSP, rural) and Sadar Raikot station house officer (SHO). The next hearing will take place on July 19.”

Sadar Raikot SHO Abhinav Chauhan said, “A probe is on.We will take appropriate action once we receive the inquiry report.”

On April 12, National Commission For Women chairperson Rekha Sharma had rebuked the Punjab Police for bowing down to political pressure, and failing to take action in several cases pertaining to crimes committed against women. She had unfavourably compared Punjab Police personnel against counterparts in other states.

