Ludhiana | After three months of police inaction, rape victim moves court
After three months of police inaction, a sexual assault victim has moved the Punjab and Haryana high court seeking arrest of the “politically influential” accused.
The accused, Harman Singh of Jand village, Raikot, is the nephew of a village panch. “The accused is roaming around the village, and issuing threats with impunity. He assaulted my husband on March 1, and threatened him with dire consequences if we did not withdraw our complaint. We reported the matter to the police, but they did not take any action.”
The 20-year-old victim alleged that she had to move from pillar to post to get an FIR registered in the matter. “An FIR was registered on January 15, but only after I wrote to director general of police (DGP) VK Bhawra.”
Promised to take victim to Canada
The complainant – who married her husband, a security guard, two years ago – said she was raped on the pretext of marriage. “The accused promised to help me settle in Canada, if I married him. He established physical relations with me on pretext of marriage, but later reneged.”
“On November 21, the accused barged into my house when my husband was at work and raped me. The next day, I went to my parents’ house as I was disturbed, but my husband brought me back on December 25. When I told him what had happened, her took me to the police station to lodge a complaint,” the woman said.
Next hearing on July 19
The victim’s counsel Barjesh Kumar Sharman said, “The high court has sought a status report from the home department, senior superintendent of police (SSP, rural) and Sadar Raikot station house officer (SHO). The next hearing will take place on July 19.”
Sadar Raikot SHO Abhinav Chauhan said, “A probe is on.We will take appropriate action once we receive the inquiry report.”
On April 12, National Commission For Women chairperson Rekha Sharma had rebuked the Punjab Police for bowing down to political pressure, and failing to take action in several cases pertaining to crimes committed against women. She had unfavourably compared Punjab Police personnel against counterparts in other states.
-
Furore over poor sanitation at Mohali MC House meeting
Pandemonium marked the monthly House meeting of the Mohali municipal corporation on Monday, with opposition councillors vehemently voicing concerns over the deteriorating sanitation in the city. In the Mohali MC House of 50, the Congress has 37 seats, the Azad group, led by MLA Kulwant Singh, 10, while the remaining three are independents. Independent councillor Manjit Singh Sethi said MC's sanitation department was not working efficiently to remove garbage from the roadsides and parks.
-
Centre lauds Chandigarh’s efforts in providing tele-consultations at heath centres
The Union ministry of health and family welfare has lauded the efforts of the UT health department in providing specialist consultation accessible to residents through tele-consultation at Ayushman Bharat Health and Wellness Centres (s). While sharing the data on social media, the central government said Chandigarh was working tirelessly to make specialist consultation accessible to all via tele-consultation.
-
By June-end, all police stations to be under CCTV surveillance, Chandigarh informs Punjab and Haryana HC
UT administration has told Punjab and Haryana high court that all police stations would be fully covered under CCTV surveillance by the end of June. UT home secretary Nitin Kumar Yadav, in an affidavit, said Chandigarh Smart City Limited would be executing the project and has roped in Bharat Electronics Limited, Panchkula, to complete the same within 75 days.
-
Women’s T20 Senior League: Chandigarh logs six-wicket win over Karnataka
Riding high on captain Amanjot Kaur's all-round performance, Chandigarh beat Karnataka by six wickets during the ongoing Women's Senior T20 League being played at Rajkot on Monday. Karnataka captain Veda Krishnamurthy won the toss and opted to bat. Nandini Sharma bagged two dismissals, while Kashvee Gautam and Priyanka Guleria had one each to their name. Amanjot was the top-scorer with 19 runs. Chandigarh will play their second match against Delhi on Tuesday.
-
Chandigarh business representatives continue protest over amendments in Capital Act
Continuing their protest against the proposed 400-time hike in the penalty on building violations under proposed amendments of Capital of Punjab (Development and Regulation) Act, 1952, the Chandigarh Coordination Committee, an umbrella group for 27 organisations, on Monday staged a protest outside the UT Secretariat, Sector 9. Later, they submitted their objections in writing to the UT administration. Following the protest, UT administration on Monday extended the date of filing objections to May 6.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics