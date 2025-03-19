Ludhiana: Agri experts push for natural farming

In its ongoing series of Kisan Melas, the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) held a Kisan Mela at regional research station (RRS), Bathinda, on Tuesday. The Mela floated the theme ‘Naviyan kheti takneekan apnao, kharch ghatao, jhaad vadhao’, underscoring the need to focus on conservation agriculture (CA) and natural farming, diversifying from the wheat-rice monoculture, adopting improved varieties, tailored to modern agronomic and market needs, thereby, promoting resilient and sustainable food systems. V-C Satbir Singh Gosal (blue turban) with agriculture minister Gurmeet Singh Khuddian (yellow turban) at Regional Research Station, Bathinda on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

The chief guest, minister of agriculture and farmers’ welfare, animal husbandry, fisheries, dairy development and food processing, Gurmeet Singh Khuddian, along with Satbir Singh Gosal, vice-chancellor of PAU, inaugurated the agricultural fair.

The minister appreciated the commendable outreach of the university through its Kisan Melas that serve as an apt platform for farmer-scientist interactions. He called upon the farmers to keep themselves abreast of the latest farming techniques, keeping in mind the futuristic trends. Hailing the farming community as agents of change, he underscored the urgency to embrace sustainable agri-food systems. Further, he hailed the PAU and the Punjab farmers for making an indelible impression in the field of agriculture and allied sectors across the globe. The minister also commended the collective efforts of the varsity and the farmers that had led to a contribution of 51% of wheat to the central pool, thereby, ensuring national food security. At the same time, he urged the farmers to seek agricultural education as that was the only way to meet challenges head-on. He further reiterated his government’s commitment to check obstacles in the way of agricultural development in the state. The minister also released the ‘Package of Practices of Punjab (Kharif) – 2025’.

In his remarks, Gosal, underpinned agricultural sustainability through natural resource conservation, emphasising that holistic agricultural development calls for meeting the needs of today without compromising tomorrow. Urging the farmers to adopt environment focused technology, to consider economically viable farming practices, and to shun conventional agricultural practices that lead to biodiversity loss and disrupted ecosystems, Gosal rooted for a multi-pronged strategy that would eventually ensure enhanced profitable farm income. Highlighting the institution’s spearheading innovations and manifold contributions to agricultural sciences, Gosal dilated that PAU is currently focused on conservation agriculture, developing new varieties and hybrids in vegetable and horticultural crops, apiculture, and farm mechanisation.

Referring to Bathinda as the ‘cotton belt’ of Punjab, he shared that the newly developed variety PBD 88 (desi cotton) has been tested for viability at RRS, Bathinda, and would soon be multiplied for sale. He also recommended PR 132 (rice), a better variety that called for less use of fertilisers. Gosal further advocated the use of tarwattar direct seeded rice (DSR) technology and drip irrigation that could save about 70% of water as against use of water from the tubewells. In this regard, he appealed to the farmers that in view of the sinking groundwater table, it was important to shift to less water-guzzling paddy crops for conserving water. He appealed to the farmers to shun stubble burning and adopt paddy straw management technologies for pollution-free environment and welfare of humanity. Gosal urged the farmers to purchase vegetable, pulses and fodder kits that were nominally priced, but would significantly help in minimising domestic expenditure. He asserted that small steps in the right direction can contribute significantly in raising substantial income and promoting agriculture. Gosal concluded by expressing his gratitude to the farmers for instilling faith in the university and staying connected through several decades now.