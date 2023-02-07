Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: Ahead of agriculture minister’s visit, PAUTA to hold protest

Ludhiana: Ahead of agriculture minister’s visit, PAUTA to hold protest

chandigarh news
Published on Feb 07, 2023 11:35 PM IST

The protest by PAUTA has been organised in the wake of agriculture minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal’s visit to the PAU campus to inspect the preparations of the first Sarkar Kisan Mailni

PAUTA members discussing the issues with police officials in Ludhiana on Tuesday. (HT photo)
PAUTA members discussing the issues with police officials in Ludhiana on Tuesday. (HT photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Locking the opportunity, a delegation of Punjab Agricultural University Teacher’s Association (PAUTA) has decided to launch a protest at the campus on Wednesday against the state government for not implementing the 7th pay commission.

The protest has been organised in the wake of agriculture minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal’s visit to the PAU campus to inspect the preparations of the first Sarkar Kisan Mailni.

Earlier, a delegation of PAUTA alleged that they were denied a meeting with the chief minister (CM) Bhagwant Singh Mann at Sutton House in PAU campus. The delegation has also accused the local police for restricting the movement of delegation members who had gathered at the campus.

PAUTA general secretary Mandeep Singh Gill, said over 800 teaching faculty of PAU and nearly 250 of Guru Anand Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) have been denied benefits of 7th pay commission.

He added that the government had already notified the implementation of 7th UGC pay scales for traditional universities and college teachers of the state in September, 2022 through the department of higher education.

PAUTA has also announced to stage a protest during the first Sarkar Kisan Mailni at PAU to be held on February 12, if the state government does not implement the 7th pay commission and repeal the order of reducing the retirement age from 60 to 58.

“As the agriculture minister is going to visit PAU, our delegation will hold talks with them and try to implement the 7th pay commission,” said Gill.

CM Bhagwant Singh Mann is expected to chair the Kisan Mailni on February 12.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 08, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out