Ludhiana: Ahead of agriculture minister’s visit, PAUTA to hold protest

Locking the opportunity, a delegation of Punjab Agricultural University Teacher’s Association (PAUTA) has decided to launch a protest at the campus on Wednesday against the state government for not implementing the 7th pay commission.

The protest has been organised in the wake of agriculture minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal’s visit to the PAU campus to inspect the preparations of the first Sarkar Kisan Mailni.

Earlier, a delegation of PAUTA alleged that they were denied a meeting with the chief minister (CM) Bhagwant Singh Mann at Sutton House in PAU campus. The delegation has also accused the local police for restricting the movement of delegation members who had gathered at the campus.

PAUTA general secretary Mandeep Singh Gill, said over 800 teaching faculty of PAU and nearly 250 of Guru Anand Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) have been denied benefits of 7th pay commission.

He added that the government had already notified the implementation of 7th UGC pay scales for traditional universities and college teachers of the state in September, 2022 through the department of higher education.

PAUTA has also announced to stage a protest during the first Sarkar Kisan Mailni at PAU to be held on February 12, if the state government does not implement the 7th pay commission and repeal the order of reducing the retirement age from 60 to 58.

“As the agriculture minister is going to visit PAU, our delegation will hold talks with them and try to implement the 7th pay commission,” said Gill.

CM Bhagwant Singh Mann is expected to chair the Kisan Mailni on February 12.