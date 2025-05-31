Ludhiana: Ahead of West bypoll, locals decry lack of parking space

Ahead of the bypoll, residents of Ludhiana West have expressed their anger over parking constraints in key commercial areas such as Ghumar Mandi, Model Town, Feroze Gandhi Market, and Pakhowal Road. Despite repeated assurances and proposals over the years, residents say that no concrete steps have been taken to resolve the situation. Residents claim that the NHAI had proposed using the space beneath the elevated road bridge for parking, but plan has seen little advancement. (Manish/HT)

Locals have claimed that absence of designated parking spaces forces visitors to park along narrow roads, increasing congestion and posing safety hazards. Traffic police routinely tow improperly parked vehicles, however, the lack of adequate parking infrastructure leaves vehicle-owners with limited options, say commuters.

While plans for a multi-level parking facility at Feroze Gandhi Market were announced in 2019 by the Ludhiana Smart City Limited (LSCL), however, the project has faced repeated delays due to administrative bottlenecks and lack of approvals. If completed, the facility would accommodate over 650 cars and 200 two-wheelers. Similarly, the Ghumar Mandi beautification project, which aimed to enhance pedestrian pathways and parking facilities was proposed nearly five years ago but has yet to see progress.

Residents claim that the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) had proposed using the space beneath the elevated road bridge for parking, but plan has seen little advancement. Despite political parties making multiple promises to address parking challenges, concrete actions have been lacking, leaving citizens skeptical of pre-election commitments.

Locals say that apart from commercial markets, a significant number of educational institutions, including schools and colleges, have failed to provide adequate parking facilities, leaving school buses to be parked haphazardly on roads.

Jasmehar Kaur, resident of Mall road, stated that authorities need to prioritise and expedite parking infrastructure projects.

Another area resident Gurcharan Singh resident of Bhai Randhir Singh said, “Lack of parking facility in the west constituency is the major problem giving rise to traffic congestion. I request the leaders to fulfil the promise made by NHAI as tenders have not been floated by the officials yet even though the announcement was made last year”.