Ludhiana: Akali Dal slams Channi-led government for hollow promises

Youth Akali Dal (YAD) workers, led by district president Gurdeep Singh Gosha and Shiromani Akali Dal voiced their criticism of chief minister (CM) Channi-led government, accusing them of misleading the public by making hollow promises.
Protesters covering their face with CM Channi mask during the protest demonstration with rickshaw race also a part of protest organized by SAD leaders and workers at Station road in Ludhiana on Wednesday (Gurpreet Singh/HT)
Published on Dec 09, 2021 02:28 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

: The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Wednesday voiced its criticism of chief minister (CM) Charanjit Singh Channi, accusing him of misleading the public by making hollow promises.

The Youth Akali Dal (YAD) workers, led by district president Gurdeep Singh Gosha, staged a unique demonstration, ferrying an effigy of the CM on a rickshaw from the Laxmi Cinema Chowk to the Rakhi Chowk.

Speaking to the media, Gosha said, “While the world today is talking about rocket science, people are talking to their children about the moon and Mars. The CM suggested the youth could earn money by ferrying rickshaws.”

“The CM’s job is to give a new vision to the state and open more economic avenues. But Channi is still living in the 90s-era hangover. Instead of schools, colleges and hospitals, he is boasting rickshaw riding skills,” he added.

He further stated that the Channi-led Congress government had failed to deliver on any of their prior promises, adding, “Neither did they make schools or a hospital, nor did they build any road network or bridges, but only fooled the people.”

The protest also saw the participation of several top Akali Dal and Youth Akali Dal leaders.

