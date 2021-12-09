Ludhiana: Akali Dal slams Channi-led government for hollow promises

: The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Wednesday voiced its criticism of chief minister (CM) Charanjit Singh Channi, accusing him of misleading the public by making hollow promises.

The Youth Akali Dal (YAD) workers, led by district president Gurdeep Singh Gosha, staged a unique demonstration, ferrying an effigy of the CM on a rickshaw from the Laxmi Cinema Chowk to the Rakhi Chowk.

Speaking to the media, Gosha said, “While the world today is talking about rocket science, people are talking to their children about the moon and Mars. The CM suggested the youth could earn money by ferrying rickshaws.”

“The CM’s job is to give a new vision to the state and open more economic avenues. But Channi is still living in the 90s-era hangover. Instead of schools, colleges and hospitals, he is boasting rickshaw riding skills,” he added.

He further stated that the Channi-led Congress government had failed to deliver on any of their prior promises, adding, “Neither did they make schools or a hospital, nor did they build any road network or bridges, but only fooled the people.”

The protest also saw the participation of several top Akali Dal and Youth Akali Dal leaders.