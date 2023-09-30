Ludhiana: All arrangements in place for smooth, hassle-free paddy procurement, says DC

Deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik conducted a review meeting with officials and assured them to procure every single grain of the farmers. The DC said that 16.95 lakh metric tonnes of paddy was expected to arrive in the grain markets in Ludhiana, adding that the state government assured to procure every grain of the produce because it was the result of six months of hard work of the farmers. “The Punjab government has made all arrangements for the smooth and uninterrupted procurement of paddy crops in all the mandis of the state,” she said.

Malik added that there was sufficient availability of gunny bags besides proper arrangements for lifting and payments were already made in all 108 purchase centres where farmers will get the payment of their produce within the stipulated time-frame. She appealed to the farmers not to set afire crop residue in the fields as it would lead to air pollution.

She said that the district administration had made elaborate arrangements to ensure that the harvest of farmers was lifted from the grain markets promptly, adding that farmers would not be allowed to face any sort of problem while selling their produce. She said that sub-divisional magistrates and chiefs of all procurement agencies were asked to supervise paddy procurement operations minutely.

She said that around 16.95 lakh MT paddy was expected to arrive in the grain markets. She said that all the officials were asked to ensure timely procurement, lifting and payments to the farmers. The DC also reviewed several arrangements at grain markets so as to ensure seamless procurement experience for farmers.

