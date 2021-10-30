Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ludhiana: All three joint police commissioners shifted in major rejig

J Elanchezhian has been posted as joint commissioner of police (city and traffic), is replaced by Dayama Harish Kumar Omprakash
Ludhiana joint commissioner of police (rural) Sachin Gupta, who has been transferred to Amritsar, is replaced by Ravcharan Singh Brar. (Image for representational purpose)
Published on Oct 30, 2021 08:46 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The Ludhiana police commissionerate witnessed another major reshuffle in top brass with transfer of officers on Friday. All three joint commissioners of police have been transferred along with the additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP) and assistant commissioner of police (ACP) rank officials.

Joint commissioner of police (headquarters) J Elanchezhian has been posted as joint commissioner of police (city and traffic). He has been replaced by Dayama Harish Kumar Omprakash. Joint commissioner of police (city and traffic) Deepak Pareek has been transferred as joint commissioner of police (headquarters), Jalandhar.

Joint commissioner of police (rural) Sachin Gupta, who has been transferred to Amritsar, is replaced by Ravcharan Singh Brar.

ADCP (City 1) Pragya Jain has been posted as ADCP (security and operations). She has been replaced by Parminder Singh Heer. ADCP (investigation) Rupinder Kaur Bhatti has been transferred to Moga. She has been replaced by Jagatpreet Singh. Balwinder Singh has been appointed as ADCP-2 while ACP Sandeep Kumar has been given the charge of traffic.

ACP (investigation) Mandeep Singh was replaced by Dilbagh Singh; Rajan Sharma was appointed as ACP (Industrial Area B); Deepika Singh as ACP (crime against women and children) and Rajesh Kumar as ACP (special branch).

