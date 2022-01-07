Ludhiana | Ambulance driver robbed of 40,000 cash

An ambulance driver was targeted by some muggers, who robbed him of ₹40,000 after thrashing at Haibowal Main Road on January 5 night.

The victim Sunny Thapar of Durgapuri, Haibowal, said on January 5 night, he was returning home in his ambulance. When he reached Haibowal main road a car intercepted his way. Two men alighted from the car and tried to drag him outside the vehicle. Meanwhile, their four more aides turned up at the spot.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

When he resisted, the accused assaulted him and also damaged his vehicle. Thapar alleged that the accused snatched ₹40,000 and fled, after which he made a complaint to the police.

Sub-inspector Harpreet Singh said the police are scanning CCTV cameras to know what exactly had happened. The police will lodge an FIR after investigating the case.