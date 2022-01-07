Ludhiana | Ambulance driver robbed of 40,000 cash

An ambulance driver was targeted by some muggers, who robbed him of ₹40,000 after thrashing at Haibowal Main Road on January 5 night.

The victim Sunny Thapar of Durgapuri, Haibowal, said on January 5 night, he was returning home in his ambulance. When he reached Haibowal main road a car intercepted his way. Two men alighted from the car and tried to drag him outside the vehicle. Meanwhile, their four more aides turned up at the spot.

When he resisted, the accused assaulted him and also damaged his vehicle. Thapar alleged that the accused snatched ₹40,000 and fled, after which he made a complaint to the police.

Sub-inspector Harpreet Singh said the police are scanning CCTV cameras to know what exactly had happened. The police will lodge an FIR after investigating the case.