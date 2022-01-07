Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana | Ambulance driver robbed of 40,000 cash
An ambulance driver in Ludhiana was targeted by some muggers when he was returning home in his ambulance;two men alighted from the car and tried to drag him outside the vehicle, meanwhile, their four more aides turned up at the spot and robbed him of 40,000
Sub-inspector Harpreet Singh said the police are scanning CCTV cameras to know what exactly had when ambulance driver was robbed in Ludhiana. (Representative Photo/HT Files)
Published on Jan 07, 2022 05:49 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

An ambulance driver was targeted by some muggers, who robbed him of 40,000 after thrashing at Haibowal Main Road on January 5 night.

The victim Sunny Thapar of Durgapuri, Haibowal, said on January 5 night, he was returning home in his ambulance. When he reached Haibowal main road a car intercepted his way. Two men alighted from the car and tried to drag him outside the vehicle. Meanwhile, their four more aides turned up at the spot.

When he resisted, the accused assaulted him and also damaged his vehicle. Thapar alleged that the accused snatched 40,000 and fled, after which he made a complaint to the police.

Sub-inspector Harpreet Singh said the police are scanning CCTV cameras to know what exactly had happened. The police will lodge an FIR after investigating the case.

TRENDING TOPICS
