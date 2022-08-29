Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana | Amid protests, MC starts construction of ETP in Haibowal dairy complex

Ludhiana | Amid protests, MC starts construction of ETP in Haibowal dairy complex

chandigarh news
Published on Aug 29, 2022 11:31 PM IST

Around 50 police personnel were deputed at the ETP site after the Ludhiana MC commenced civil work on August 25. Residents of adjoining Kapil park area had also staged a protest in the area a few days back, but protesters were pacified by the police force.

MC commences construction of effluent treatment plant (ETP) in Haibowal dairy complex by deploying police force due to the protests being staged by nearby residents against the project in Ludhiana. (HT PHOTO)
ByHarsimran Singh Batra, Ludhiana

Amid residents of nearby areas protesting against the construction of effluent treatment plant (ETP) in Haibowal dairy complex, the municipal corporation (MC) has commenced the construction work with deployment of heavy police force at the site.

Around 50 police personnel were deputed at the site after the MC commenced civil work on August 25.

The project has been initiated as the civic body has been facing the heat of National Green Tribunal (NGT) for its failure in dealing with dairy waste which is adding to pollution in the Buddha Nullah.

As the MC has dropped the proposal to shift over 500 dairy units situated in Haibowal and Tajpur road dairy complexes out of the city limits, the ETP is being established under 650-crore Buddha Nullah rejuvenation project to deal with liquid dairy waste which is being dumped into the nullah.

Residents of adjoining Kapil park area had also staged a protest in the area a few days back, but protesters were pacified by the police force.

One of the residents of the area, Sunny, said the civic body should not establish the ETP near the residential area as it might result in unhygienic conditions and might also spread diseases in the nearby area. “ We had taken up the matter with MLA Gurpreet Gogi and even at the state level, but to no avail. Now we are looking at the legal options available with us to stop the construction of ETP near our residential area,” he said.

Meanwhile, the authorities said the ETP will not cause any trouble to residents and they should not create any hurdle in the path of project, which is being taken up to reduce pollution in the nullah.

MC superintending engineer (SE) Rajinder Singh said the ETP was being established on MC land and would not create any problem for the residential area. The police force had to be deployed to avoid any kind of nuisance due to the protests and the work has now commenced. The deadline for the project is March 2023, he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP