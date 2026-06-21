Ludhiana: Amid rising demand, PSPCL directs staff to ensure 8-hr supply to farms, minimise residential outages

Amid rising power demand during the ongoing paddy sowing season, the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) has directed field officers to ensure uninterrupted eight-hour electricity supply to farmers, strengthen transformer protection and expedite complaint redressal across its Central Zone.

The power utility has instructed officials to ensure that power outages on residential feeders are kept to the minimum possible duration and ordinarily do not exceed two hours. (HT Photo)

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The directions were issued during a comprehensive review meeting chaired by chief engineer (central zone) Jagdev Singh Hans, who assessed the performance of circles and divisions under the zone and reviewed preparedness to meet rising seasonal demand while maintaining service standards.

The PSPCL has instructed officers to ensure that power outages on residential feeders are kept to the minimum possible duration and ordinarily do not exceed two hours except under unavoidable circumstances. To reduce equipment failures and supply interruptions, divisions have also been directed to strengthen preventive maintenance and improve feeder management.

A major focus of the review was safeguarding critical power infrastructure. Hans instructed field officers to ensure proper earthing of H-poles located at the beginning of feeders to protect transformers from electrical disturbances. Similar directions were issued regarding the earthing of vacuum circuit breakers (VCBs) installed at substations.

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{{^usCountry}} The chief engineer also directed officers to make the first 500 metres of every feeder fault-free by identifying vulnerable points and promptly rectifying technical defects. Officials were told to prioritise preventive maintenance to minimise transformer failures and improve supply reliability during the peak demand season. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The chief engineer also directed officers to make the first 500 metres of every feeder fault-free by identifying vulnerable points and promptly rectifying technical defects. Officials were told to prioritise preventive maintenance to minimise transformer failures and improve supply reliability during the peak demand season. {{/usCountry}}

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Consumer services also came under scrutiny during the meeting. Officers were directed to remain accessible to consumers and departmental officials, keep their mobile phones operational and ensure prompt resolution of complaints. Hans stressed that avoidable delays in grievance redressal would not be tolerated.

The utility also reviewed complaints received through the Punjab State Traders Commission and other grievance channels. Field officers were instructed to ensure the early disposal of pending complaints and submit compliance reports within stipulated timelines.

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Reviewing the progress of smart metering works, Hans directed officials to expedite the installation of smart meters in government buildings where the process remains pending. He said the work should be completed on priority to strengthen monitoring and energy management.

Officials said the review assumes significance as PSPCL has been grappling with rising agricultural demand, transformer theft incidents, consumer service issues and increasing pressure on the distribution network during the peak summer season.

During the meeting, the performance of individual circles and divisions was assessed, and deficiencies in the functioning of certain divisions were flagged for corrective action.

“Our priority is to ensure reliable power supply, quick resolution of consumer complaints and protection of critical power infrastructure. Every field officer must remain accountable and responsive, particularly during the ongoing paddy season when demand remains high. Consumers should receive timely services, and avoidable disruptions must be prevented through better planning, preventive maintenance and continuous monitoring,” Hans said.

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The meeting was attended by superintending engineers Surjit Singh (city east circle), Kulwinder Singh (city west circle), Jaswinder Singh (suburban circle) and Sukhjit Singh (Khanna circle), along with additional superintending engineers, SDOs and engineers associated with the revamped distribution sector scheme.