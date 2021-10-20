Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ludhiana: Amid stubble trouble, MC's own staff add to pollution by burning garbage
chandigarh news

Ludhiana: Amid stubble trouble, MC’s own staff add to pollution by burning garbage

Apart from streets and roadsides, the illegal practice of burning dry leaves and organic waste is also being witnessed in MC’s own parks and secondary dumping points, in violation of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) directions.
Leaves and branches being burnt at Subhash Nagar in Ludhiana on Wednesday, even as the city is already grappling with pollution due to stubble burning. (HT File)
Published on Oct 20, 2021 11:46 PM IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Amid rising concern over deteriorating air quality due to stubble burning, the illegal practice of burning dry leaves and organic waste is further adding to the pollution in the city even as the municipal corporation (MC) continues to remain in deep slumber.

Apart from streets and roadsides, the illegal practice is also being witnessed in MC’s own parks and secondary dumping points where one can even sight plastic waste being burned, in violation of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) directions. The practice has also caused fire mishaps at several places, including the main dump site on Tajpur road.

Residents have also been repeated raising the issue. Honey, a resident of Model Town Extension, says, “MC’s own sweepers can often be seen collecting the waste to one side of the road and setting it on fire. The practice leads to respiratory problems for residents. We have repeatedly asked the sweepers to stop the illegal practice and have also complained to their supervisors but to no avail.”



As per the directions of the NGT and solid waste bylaws notified by the local bodies department, a fine ranging from 5,000 to 25,000 can be imposed on violators, depending on the amount of garbage/waste burned.

Darshan Singh, another resident of Haibowal, said, “MC should also keep a check on burning of garbage on vacant plots. Garbage piles up on vacant plots as the owners don’t bother to clean it up and neighbours continue to dump waste in such places. After some time, the waste is burned which adds to the pollution.”

MC health officer Dr Vipal Malhotra said directions have already been issued to the field staff to not burn waste, otherwise action will be taken against them. “No recent complaint has been received by the department in this regard, but regular checking is done to stop the practice,” said Malhotra.

Despite repeated attempts, Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) chief engineer, Ludhiana, Gulshan Rai, was not available for comments.

Body of engineers seeks imposition of penalty on MC

The council of engineers has also written to the chief secretary and principal secretary of the local bodies department to initiate action against erring MC officials. Citing incidents of burning of organic waste and garbage in the green belt near BRS Nagar, Canal Bridge and Subhash Nagar on Tuesday, the engineers’ body demanded that penalties should also be imposed on MC staff concerned.

President Kapil Arora said, “MC staff is also involved in the illegal practice. If penalties can be imposed on residents, strict action should also be taken against officials. Burning garbage in the open causes severe damage to the environment while also troubling residents in nearby localities. Aged people and children are the most affected due to the smoke, as it leads to skin and respiratory problems.”

“It has been categorically laid down by the Supreme Court that a clean environment is the fundamental right of citizens under Article 21 and it is the duty of the local bodies as well as the state to ensure that public health is preserved at all costs,” said Arora while adding that they will move the National Green Tribunal if authorities fail to take corrective steps in 15 days.

