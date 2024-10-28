Ludhiana: Another Hindu outfit leader attacked in city, police suspect road rage; 1 held

A man was arrested after a Hindu outfit leader,his brother and nephew were attacked on Sunday in Chaura Bazar, officials said. Rajan Rana

All three sustained injuries in the attack and were rushed to a nearby hospital by onlookers.

Police suspect the alleged attack on Shiv Sena Samajwadi vyopar (trade) wing’s district president Rajan Rana to be a fallout of a road rage incident. The Division Number 3 police toom up an investigation.

Police officials identified the victim’s brother as Bobby and nephew as Piyush.

This is not the first such incident. Less than two weeks ago, two bike-borne assailants had allegedly thrown a petrol bomb at the house of another Hindu outfit leader.

The fresh incident reportedly began when Rana and his family were en route to drop Bobby’s family home after a birthday celebration.

Due to congestion near food stalls in Chaura Bazar, Piyush, who was driving, honked to clear the way. However, a group of youngsters refused to budge. Rana said he managed to drive past but the youngsters intercepted them and blocked their car with a scooter.

He alleged they assaulted then while objecting to the earlier honking. He added the accused’s aides turned up and attacked them with weapons.

Following the incident, Shiv Sena Samajwadi leaders, including national chairperson Honey Bhardwaj, national youth head Vishal Madan and Punjab in-charge Rishabh Kannaujiya, visited the injured at the civil hospital. The victims were later shifted to the Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH), where Rana received stitches for head injuries.

Bhardwaj and Madan sought strict action in the matter and pushed for immediate arrests of those involved in the attack.

Division Number 3 station-house officer (SHO) inspector Amritpal Sharma said the police arrested Gagan Kwatra from the spot under ‘preventive action’. He said police are waiting for the victims to record their statements and a first-information report (FIR) will be registered after it. The SHO said it appears a matter of road rage.

Police sources said they have obtained video footage of the attack and are working to identify others involved.

On October 16, two unidentified assailants attacked the house of Shiv Sena (Bharatvanshi) president Yogesh Bakshi in New Chandar Nagar.