Ludhiana: Another member of Puneet Bains gang lands in police net

Published on Feb 02, 2023 11:16 PM IST

The arrested accused, a member of Puneet Bains gang, has been identified as Sonu Kumar Sahni of Khanpur district of Bihar; he was living in a rented accommodation in Bihari colony at Tajpur Road

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Two days after a person associated with the Puneet Bains gang arrested, police on Thursday held another member of the gang and recovered an illegal pistol from his possession.

The arrested accused has been identified as Sonu Kumar Sahni of Khanpur district of Bihar. He was living in a rented accommodation in Bihari colony at Tajpur Road.

Commissioner of police Mandeep Singh Sidhu said that earlier on January 30, the police arrested Major Singh of Guru Arjan Dev Nagar located at Samrala Chowk and recovered a .32 bore pistol and a bullet from his possession.

Sidhu said that Major Singh was involved in an incident of open firing and assaulting two persons, including a woman, in May 2022 at an amusement park in Ladhowal.

Following the information provided by Major Singh, the police had nominated Sonu Kumar Sahni and Puneet Bains in the case.

