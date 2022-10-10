Ludhiana | Anxiety, depression went up 25% during pandemic: DMCH expert

In the wake of the World Mental Health Day, Prof (Dr) Rupesh Chaudhary of the Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) highlighted a 25% increase in prevalence of anxiety and depression — a figure which was estimated to be one in eight people globally in 2019.

The mental health day this year is aimed at reconnecting and providing an opportunity to rekindle the efforts to protect and improve mental health. The theme is “Making Mental Health and Well-Being for All a Global Priority”.

Elaborating, Chaudhary said mental well-being of health-care workers who worked in difficult circumstances, going to work fearful amid the pandemic, students who had to adapt to taking online classes from home, with little contact with teachers and friends.

Notably, mental health services have been severely disrupted worldwide amid global crises like inflation, climate change, social, economic, wars and conflicts have displaced millions of people and have shattered their mental health.

“The need of the hour is to strengthen the spectrum for mental health needs globally through a community-based network of accessible, affordable and quality services and supports,” Chaudhary said, while mentioning the surge of patients in the psychiatry out-patient department post-pandemic.

Chaudhary further raised concern over the stigma and discrimination associated with mental health problems continue to be a barrier to social inclusion and access to the right care especially in developing countries like India.

“We can all play our part in increasing awareness about mental well-being and World Mental Health Day is an opportunity to do that collectively. We envision a world in which mental health is valued, promoted and protected; where everyone has an equal opportunity to enjoy mental health and to exercise their human rights; and where everyone can access the mental health care they need. So this year is the time to go global in the mental health spectrum and make mental health a priority,” Chaurdhary said.

Dr Tarlochan Singh, senior psychologist and behavioural health department head, said he was counselling many children who are suffering from mobile phone addiction and online bingeing.

“They become angry and, in some cases, violent if their mobile phone is taken away from them. In two such cases, the children had smashed their hand against the wall and ended up fracturing it as their parents took the smartphone from them and asked them to indulge in some physical and creative activity,” he added.