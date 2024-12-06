Ludhiana: Appointment, salary issues to be addressed soon, says minister

Education minister Harjot Singh Bains, who was in Ludhiana to lay the foundation stone for a school project, assured educators that their issues related to joining letters and salaries would be addressed soon. State education minister Harjot Singh Bains at the event in Ludhiana on Friday. (HT Photo)

The state government recently recruited 1,158 professors in government colleges, replacing guest faculty (assistant professors) but 411 of the appointees are still awaiting joining letters. Besides, guest faculty members, who were replaced, have not been paid the state’s share of their salaries for two months. “A delegation of teachers met me on Friday. Their concerns were noted. Being a complex matter, it is under review. A solution will come soon,” Bains assured.

Bains also spoke about the state’s ‘Schools of Brilliance’ initiative, which is under cabinet consideration. “Once launched in the state, Ludhiana will surely have these schools,” he said. The project, announced in March, aims to upgrade 100 senior secondary schools with full staffing and open admissions.

The minister laid the foundation stone for upgrading the Shaheed E Azam Sukhdev Thapar School of Eminence in Bharat Nagar, a ₹17-crore project. The revamped school will include a modern indoor sports facility, swimming pool, multipurpose hall, science labs, new classrooms, roof tiling, electrical wiring and improved sewage systems. Additional features include a basketball court, a new entrance and a waiting area for parents. A shelter for mid-day meals and seven new classrooms will replace the old hall.

“The transformation will take 11 months, turning this school into a top-notch institution. The indoor sports complex will be named after Guru Tegh Bahadur Singh,” Bains stated.

The minister highlighted two key initiatives — Business Blaster and Mission Samarth — aimed at reshaping the education landscape in Punjab. “The Business Blaster programme focuses on fostering entrepreneurial skills among students, encouraging their transition from job seekers to job creators. Each selected student receives seed funding of ₹2,000 to develop their innovative business ideas,” he emphasised.

Regarding Mission Samarth, he said it is a comprehensive initiative designed to enhance foundational literacy and numeracy skills among children in grades 3 to 8.

He revealed that this will be Ludhiana’s second School of Eminence, with five more set to open soon. However, space constraints at Model Town and Jawahar Nagar SOE sites pose challenges.

“We are exploring alternative options for these locations,” he added.