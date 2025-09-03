Search
Wed, Sept 03, 2025
Ludhiana: Armed men assault labourers in Dakha over property dispute

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Published on: Sept 03, 2025 07:50 am IST

A group of men allegedly barged into a house in Dakha, assaulted labourers staying there and threatened the owner with dire consequences if he failed to vacate the premises. The Dakha police have registered an FIR against the accused and initiated an investigation.

The incident took place on August 27 when three men, identified as Balvir Singh of Bhattian (residing in Germany), Nirmal Singh of Sant Nagar, Moga, and one unidentified accomplice, along with their associates, arrived in three vehicles and stormed into the house.

According to complainant Atma Singh of Gurdev Nagar, the accused forcibly entered his property, issued threats to the labourers living inside, locked them in a room, snatched their mobile phones and physically assaulted them. “They told the workers to warn me that if I did not vacate the house, I would meet the same fate as my sister,” Atma Singh alleged in his statement to the police. Atma Singh’s sister died recently.

Following the complaint, the Dakha police have registered an FIR under Sections 333, 351(2), 351(3), 191 (3) and 190 of the BNS.

Assistant sub-inspector Surinder Singh, who is investigating the case, confirmed that a probe has been launched. “We are investigating the role of the named accused and their accomplices. Necessary action will be taken as per law,” he said.

