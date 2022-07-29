Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana | Arrest warrant issued against ex-LIT chief

Ludhiana | Arrest warrant issued against ex-LIT chief

chandigarh news
Published on Jul 29, 2022 11:23 PM IST
On July 14, the vigilance bureau had arrested Kuljit Kaur and Parveen Kumar for accepting a bribe of ₹10,000 to re-allot a booth in Ludhiana. During investigation, the VB found out about corrupt practices adopted by the former chairman of LIT and other officials.
Sandeep Sharma, personal assistant (PA) to the former Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT) chairman, who was arrested on Thursday, was produced before a court on Friday and remanded to three days in police custody. (HT FILE)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A day after the Vigilance Bureau lodged an FIR against former Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT) Raman Balasubramanium and five others for alleged corrupt practices in sale of plots in the city, a local court has issued an arrest warrant against him for August 26.

Sandeep Sharma, personal assistant (PA) to the former chairman, who was arrested on Thursday, was produced before a court on Friday and remanded to three days in police custody. VB had lodged an FIR against Balasubramanium, Sharma, executive officer Kuljit Kaur, sales clerk Parveen Kumar, sub-divisional officer Ankit Narang and junior assistant Gaganadeep Goyal.

On July 14, the vigilance bureau had arrested Kuljit Kaur and Parveen Kumar for accepting a bribe of 10,000 to re-allot a booth. During investigation, the VB found out about corrupt practices adopted by the former chairman and other officials.

Vigilance officials said they found that plots under local displaced persons (LDP) and other schemes of the trust were allotted to unauthorised persons after accepting bribes. These include plot number 9-B in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar, plot numbers 102, 103, 104, 105, 106-D in Rishi Nagar and plots 366-B and 140 in Sarabha Nagar.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP