Ludhiana | Arrest warrant issued against ex-LIT chief

A day after the Vigilance Bureau lodged an FIR against former Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT) Raman Balasubramanium and five others for alleged corrupt practices in sale of plots in the city, a local court has issued an arrest warrant against him for August 26.

Sandeep Sharma, personal assistant (PA) to the former chairman, who was arrested on Thursday, was produced before a court on Friday and remanded to three days in police custody. VB had lodged an FIR against Balasubramanium, Sharma, executive officer Kuljit Kaur, sales clerk Parveen Kumar, sub-divisional officer Ankit Narang and junior assistant Gaganadeep Goyal.

On July 14, the vigilance bureau had arrested Kuljit Kaur and Parveen Kumar for accepting a bribe of ₹10,000 to re-allot a booth. During investigation, the VB found out about corrupt practices adopted by the former chairman and other officials.

Vigilance officials said they found that plots under local displaced persons (LDP) and other schemes of the trust were allotted to unauthorised persons after accepting bribes. These include plot number 9-B in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar, plot numbers 102, 103, 104, 105, 106-D in Rishi Nagar and plots 366-B and 140 in Sarabha Nagar.

