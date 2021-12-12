Ludhiana | As farmer agitation ends, toll plazas get ready for ops

As farmers start returning from the Singhu and Tikri borders of Delhi, following the withdrawal of the three farm laws, the toll plazas are all set to roll out operations.

Workers were seen fixing the toll booths, boom barriers and hoardings, on which the toll rates were mentioned.The security staff deployed at the toll plaza said that they were waiting for the green signal to start operations. “But it is highly unlikely that toll plaza will start anytime soon as farmers sitting at Singhu and Tikri Border will begin returning from today and the process will continue for a few days,” said the security staff.

Banks and agents selling Fastags have also installed their kiosks near the toll plaza and the commuters could be seen visiting the toll plaza enquiring about monthly passes.

Before operations were stopped a toll plaza, ₹125 was charge from a car or SUV for one-way trip, while ₹185 was charged for a return trip or for multiple journeys within 24 hours (only with Fastag). The rates were revised on September and now ₹135 is charged for a single journey, while ₹200 is charged for return trip or multiple journeys within 24 hours.

Charanjit Singh, a resident of Sector- 32 Chandigarh Road, said, “We have learnt that companies are going to revise toll prices so we have decided to take monthly passes. The toll tax at Ladhowal Toll Plaza is by far the most expensive in the state. We have been told that the window for issuing monthly passes will open soon.”

Professor Tarun Ghai expressed his concern over the traffic jams at the toll plaza. “If exorbitant tolls burn holes in commuters’ pocket, the long jams at the toll points also add to the problem. Before starting operation, these issues need to be addressed,” said professor Ghai.

On the other hand, Virendra Kumar, project director NH-44, said toll operations will start after farmers decide to vacate the place. So far, the rates are not being revised, he said.

The toll plazas from across the state were lying non-operational since October last year following the resolution passed by the farmer unions not to let the toll companies collect toll tax from commuters. The move was taken to register their protest against the three farm laws.

Pirthipal Singh from Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU Kadian) said a Sukhmani Sahib path will be organised on December 15 to honour the farmers returning from Singhu following which the decision will be taken on vacating temporary establishments from the toll plaza.

Activists from NGOs, religious organisations and workers of political parties, especially the Congress, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and Aam Aadmi Party made a beeline to welcome the farmers returning from Singhu and Tikri borders. At many places langars (community kitchens) were organised to welcome farmers.

On reaching Doraha the activists of BKU Ughrahan showered flower petals to welcome the farmers. Congress leader KK Bawa also offered ladoos to the farmers visiting or crossing the city.