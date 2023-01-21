Ludhiana: Assailants chop off factory worker’s ear, booked

A group of assailants allegedly assaulted a factory worker and chopped off his ear for deterring them from consuming drugs and executing snatchings. The accused also injured two friends of the victim.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Division number 7 police lodged an FIR against the accused, identified as Jaggi Kataria of Indrapuri and Gaggi, while three of their aides were yet to be identified.

The FIR has been lodged following the complaint of the victim, Satwinder Singh, 28, of New Vijay Nagar, who works as a cash collector at a factory.

The complainant stated that he along with his two friends Bunty and Sagar, both residents of Vishkarma Nagar, were standing in the street in their locality. Meanwhile, the accused turned up there in a Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and assaulted them with sharp edged weapons. The accused chopped off his ear and escaped. The locals rushed them to hospital.

Satwinder stated that a few days back, he had asked Kataria not to consume drugs and carry out snatchings following which the accused nursed a rivalry against him.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ASI Jagdeesh Raj, who is investigating the case, said that the police lodged an FIR against the accused under sections 341 (wrongful restraint), 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 506 (criminal intimidation), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) of the IPC.